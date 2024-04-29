Concerns over migration trends

[File Photo]

Fiji is dealing with pressing concerns regarding accountability and integrity with the spotlight extending beyond the Coalition Government to previous administrations.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga believes this and has emphasized the critical need for actions to align with words.

She has shed light on a concerning trend of migration fueled by limited opportunities and a lack of trust in the government’s direction.

Catanasiga highlights that one of the prominent issues raised is the disconnect between perceived progress and actual practice.

“Migration, that’s also a sign. If you’re looking at the lack of ability to deliver services, that’s also a signal. We must be reading all these signs and trying to understand why these trends are occurring.”

Despite efforts to address youth unemployment, she states that there exists a significant gap between the number of graduates and available job opportunities.

She says employers are reportedly struggling to find suitable candidates despite an influx of graduates, indicating a mismatch between skills training and market demand.

Catanasiga has called for a reevaluation of training programs to better align them with the needs of the private sector.

“So we’ve got to really be clear about what we need as a nation and that means we need to be listening to those who are offering that employment I and I take my hat off to, you know, local businesses who have been crying out on this the issue of migration, the exodus of our workers.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka admits he makes some government decisions alone, choosing to take the blame instead of involving Cabinet ministers.

He also recognizes the important role of Fijian workers abroad in boosting Fiji’s economy.

“They are doing well while they’re gone and have given a lot of boost for our economy here in Fiji, contributing $1 billion in the last account, we’ve got a lot of thanks to offer towards them.”

Rabuka affirms that the government is committed to addressing pressing issues affecting Fijians and they will continue to consult people before implementing changes.