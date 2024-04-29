Spearfishing helps Seeto’s Fiji Finals aspirations

Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School head boy Johnny Seeto [standing, left]

Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School head boy Johnny Seeto says his love for spearfishing will come in handy, as he attempts to make his first-ever Fiji Finals appearance in Suva this week.

The Year-12 student will be representing the Malolo Island-based school in the senior boys javelin throw in the Maritime Zone, which is now underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Seeto says while he has been perfecting his craft during training since February this year, he has been spearfishing for most of his teenage years as a hobby and for his family’s sustenance, which has strengthened his throwing arm and shoulders.

“I use most of the weekend to go fishing with my friends. They like using fishing line and spear gun but I just like to use the spear because where I come from, they usually use the spear for fishing.”

Seeto is part of Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary’s biggest ever squad at the Maritime Zone, with 40 athletes journeying across for a chance to compete in the Fiji Finals.

The Coca Cola Games will begin on Thursday at 8:30am at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.