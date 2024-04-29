Enhancing veterinary diagnostics in Fiji

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

In a landmark move to enhance veterinary diagnostics in Fiji, the Koronivia Vet Laboratory has unveiled a Polymerase Chain Reaction facility.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu says this marks a significant leap forward in safeguarding the health and sustainability of livestock within the agricultural sector.

The Minister adds this would not have been possible without the generous funding from the European Union and the Pacific Community.

Article continues after advertisement

Rayalu says the new PCR laboratory would enhance veterinary diagnostics in the country.

“The PCR laboratory we are inaugurating today is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will revolutionize veterinary diagnostics.”

Rayalu believes that there will be an improvement in identifying diseases in livestock.

“That we can now diagnose diseases with greater speed and position enabling us to implement timely and targeted interventions to control and prevent the spread of infectious diseases among our livestock.”

Deputy Director – Land Resources Division at Pacific Community, Florence Rahiria, says investing in this technology positions Fiji as a regional leader in advanced veterinary diagnostics.

“We position Fiji as a regional leader in advanced veterinary diagnostics and we are grateful to the European Union, whose support through the SAFE Pacific project has made this possible.”

The Agriculture Minister adds that by collaborating with local and international research institutions, they can explore new diagnostic techniques and improve our understanding of disease dynamics in the country.