New Zealand

11 new Omicron infections to reported in New Zealand

TVNZ
January 29, 2022 6:34 pm

Eleven new Omicron cases in the community have been confirmed on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It comes as there were 97 total community Covid-19 cases.

The 97 community cases are in Northland (1), Auckland (61), Waikato (14), Tairāwhiti (3), Bay of Plenty (8), Rotorua (7) and Hawke’s Bay (3).

“The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews,” the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of Omicron community cases, either confirmed or linked to previously reported Omicron cases, is now 116.

Active Omicron cases are in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, MidCentral, Canterbury, Tairāwhiti and Nelson-Tasman.

Two of Northland’s cases, Tairāwhiti’s three infections, and one of the three cases in Hawke’s Bay are linked to the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton last weekend, and are being treated as though they are Omicron.

To date, 39 cases have been connected to Soundsplash.

