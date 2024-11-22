Israeli strikes kill 47 people in eastern Lebanon, official says

[Source: Reuters]

Israeli strikes killed at least 47 people in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, a Lebanese official said, pressing the campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group as a U.S. mediator sought to advance ceasefire talks in Israel.

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, who said a ceasefire was “within our grasp” during a visit to Lebanon on Tuesday, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. There were no immediate statements.

Indicating there were still gaps to close, a senior Lebanese official told Reuters that Beirut had sought changes to the U.S. ceasefire proposal, to include ensuring a speedier withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon.

The diplomacy marks the most serious attempt yet to end the conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, part of the regional spillover of the Gaza war that erupted more than a year ago.

Bachir Khodr, governor of Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel province, said at least 47 were killed and 22 wounded in Israeli strikes in the Baalbek region. Posting on X, he said rescue operations were underway. The region bordering Syria is an area of Lebanon where Shi’ite Islamist Hezbollah holds sway.

Beirut shook as Israeli airstrikes hit the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs about a dozen times, sending up clouds of debris, in some of the most intense airstrikes yet.

Residents have largely fled the area since Israel went on the offensive against Hezbollah in September.

The Israeli army said its strikes were against Hezbollah infrastructure and that it had mitigated civilian harm through advance warnings and other steps.

In Israel, a 30-year-old man was killed when shrapnel from a rocket struck a playground in the northern town of Nahariya, Israel’s MDA medical service said.

The Israeli military said about 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Nahariya. “Most of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified,” the military said in a statement.

Channel 12 said three rockets hit the coastal town.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar television station, citing its correspondent, confirmed rocket fire towards Nahariya and the surrounding area.

White House envoy Hochstein left for Israel after declaring progress in two days of talks in Lebanon with officials including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, endorsed to negotiate by Hezbollah. Speaking before he left Beirut, Hochstein said he was going to Israel to try to close an agreement if possible.