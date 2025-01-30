Haiti leader says long-awaited general elections penned for November

[Source: Reuters]

Haiti’s transitional council president Leslie Voltaire said in an interview that a date for the Caribbean nation’s long-awaited general elections has been fixed for around Nov. 15 of this year.

Haiti has lacked elected representatives since January 2023 and has not held elections since 2016.

The country’s capital is almost entirely controlled by armed gangs, and leaders have said security must first be established to hold a free and fair vote.

Article continues after advertisement

“We must pass on power to a legitimate, elected government on Feb. 7, 2026,” Voltaire told TV5 Monde, referring to a constitutional limit that has been repeatedly sidestepped as governments cited the difficulty of holding elections under a worsening security crisis.

Over 1 million Haitians have been internally displaced due to the conflict and around half the population – over 5 million – are going hungry as broadly allied armed gangs make territorial gains around the capital and in key agricultural areas, forcing key ports to repeatedly shut their operations.

Armed gangs exert a tight control over areas where they operate and have in recent months perpetrated several massacres, while Haiti’s judicial system alongside much of the state apparatus remains paralyzed.

Several leading politicians earlier this month submitted a proposal to include Viv Ansanm, the armed gang coalition that controls much of the capital, in political discussions while the current administration faces corruption accusations.

Speaking in a TV interview during a European tour, Voltaire said he had held a cordial meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, in which Macron agreed to support efforts to boost security and prevent drug-trafficking.

Haiti is a former French colony that paid the European country a “debt” for over a century some activists say amounted to over $100 billion, crippling the country’s development.

He said a U.N.-backed mission mandated to help police fight gangs now numbered some 800 mostly Kenyan troops, well below the numbers needed, and warned of a worsening situation if the United States decides to cut key humanitarian aid and deport more migrants.

“It’s going to hurt,” he said.