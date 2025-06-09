Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israel’s Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip on Thursday for the first time since Hamas militants penetrated the border and killed or kidnapped nearly one in four residents nearly 21 months ago.

Facing scrutiny over his government’s failure to prevent the assault and mass protests demanding the return of hostages still held in Gaza, Netanyahu and his wife Sara were met with both loud protests and hugs but also deep concern from everyone.

