Cakaudrove youth speak out

Vice President Mere Babale

The Cakaudrove Youth Council has made an urgent plea for greater backing during the recent Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

Vice President Mere Babale spoke passionately about the obstacles youth face in engaging with communities across the province.

She stated that while support from elders is crucial, young people often feel overlooked and underappreciated during village visits.

Article continues after advertisement

Though established just a year ago, the council has already marked important achievements, including infrastructure upgrades in several districts and the successful hosting of the Cakaudrove Youth Festival last December.

The council currently manages funds exceeding $20,000.

Babale highlighted that combating drug abuse and the rising number of HIV cases remain top priorities. With Cakaudrove still a hotspot for drug cultivation, the council’s outreach efforts are vital for community wellbeing.

Despite the province’s challenging terrain, the Youth Council remains optimistic.

It aims to build stronger partnerships with traditional leaders and community heads to ensure its initiatives succeed and benefit all communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.