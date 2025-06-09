Daugunu on the bench, Gleeson starts against Fiji

[File Photo: Filipo Daugunu]

Former Labasa soccer goalkeeper, Filipo Daugunu has been named by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt in his side to face the Flying Fijians in Newcastle on Sunday.

Daugunu will be on the bench for the Test while another player with links to Fiji, Langi Gleeson is starting in the number six jersey.

Coach Schmidt has also recalled David Porecki after almost 650 days out of the Test arena.

Porecki pulls on the gold jersey for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, starting at hooker.

Schmidt has opted for an experienced prop duo of James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa, with Angus Bell on the bench.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams are in the second-row once again, with Gleeson at blindside flanker, allowing skipper Harry Wilson to stay at number eight with Fraser McReight in seven.

Tate McDermott and Noah Lolesio team up as the halves combination.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii earns his first Wallabies start on home soil, combining with Len Ikitau in the centres.

Harry Potter, Max Jorgensen and Tom Wright are the Wallabies back three.

Australia hosts Fiji at 3:30pm on Sunday and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

