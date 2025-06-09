Kamikamica welcomes FICAC probe

Communications Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has welcomed the investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption into allegations surrounding his involvement in the appointment of former Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Kamikamica states he is eager to clear his name and refute claims made about his conduct particularly regarding perjury or dishonesty in his disclosures.

Kamikamica disclosed that FICAC presented a search warrant at his office, marking the beginning of the investigation.

The Commission, he confirmed seized his phone.

He expressed his frustration that such allegations had been made but also stressed that he had not been given the opportunity to share his side of the story yet.

He is confident that the investigation will provide him with that chance.

Despite the scrutiny, Kamikamica emphasized his positive working relationship with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, mentioning that they had a good conversation before the PM’s departure for Australia.

Kamikamica reinforced that their professional bond remains strong and he remains focused on serving the people of Fiji.

Rejecting any claims of interference in Malimali’s appointment, Kamikamica pointed to the high-level members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) including the Chief Justice and the Speaker of the House, to stress the integrity of the process.

Kamikamica said he supported the release of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report, which he believes would lead to further transparency and public discussion.

He states that the COI report allows the opportunity to address the sources of evidence and other important matters related to the investigation.

Kamikamica also reiterated that he would continue to work diligently for the people believing that the truth will ultimately come to light as the investigation progresses.

