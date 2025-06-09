Digital tool to boost voter turnout

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Fijian Elections Office faces a major challenge on low voter turnout among young voters and overseas Fijians.

Only 58 percent of voters aged 18 to 30 cast ballots in the 2022 election, far below the 72 percent turnout for those over 30.

Among an estimated 200,000 eligible Fijians abroad, fewer than 10,000 registered to vote. Of those, just 651 actually voted.

Article continues after advertisement



Eric Drodrolagi

To tackle this, FEO Community and International Engagement Coordinator Eric Drodrolagi shares that the FEO is rolling out a new voter engagement plan focused on participation, inclusion, trust, and innovation.

“This means removing bureaucratic barriers, making our processes more user-friendly, and creating space for voters to speak, and for the FEO to genuinely hear them. This strategy isn’t just about delivering information. It’s about building connection, trust, and a stronger democracy, one voter at a time.”

The plan aims to boost turnout by making information easier to access.

Traditional media, digital platforms, and grassroots outreach will be used to reach voters across Fiji.

The FEO also launched a new digital tool called FEO Connect: Your Voice, Your Platform, designed to improve two-way communication with voters and keep them informed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.