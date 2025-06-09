Landowners win big as TLTB recovers millions

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has reduced rental arrears by $9.6 million in six months.

The debt dropped from $31.6 million on January 1 to $22 million by June 30 this year.

CEO Solomone Nata said this shows TLTB’s firm commitment to collecting rent and paying landowners their due.

He said the reduction came from a strong arrears recovery plan.

This includes court orders to disconnect utilities and reclaim leased land.

Currently, 534 arrears cases are in court. Another 765 cases are being prepared. These total $4.7 million in unpaid rent.

Agricultural lease arrears dropped from 9,651 to 6,104 cases.

This is a 22.2 percent fall. Over 3,500 leases are now paid and may be renewed.

Nata urged tenants to pay their arrears quickly. If not, legal action will follow including utility cutoffs and land repossession.

He added TLTB offers payment plans. Tenants should contact the nearest office or call customer service for help.

