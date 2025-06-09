Football

Sorovakula's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 4, 2025 12:16 pm

Akinisi Sorovakula [middle] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

20-year-old US-based defender Akinisi Sorovakula’s football career is a story of grit, forged through personal hardship and nurtured by the steadfast backing of her community and parents.

Sorovakula, whose paternal roots trace back to Naserelagi, Ra, and maternal links to Nadi, is set to represent her Fijian heritage on the international stage for the first time.

Her journey began with very little, facing considerable financial hurdles to pursue her passion for football.

Article continues after advertisement

Playing the sport was often incredibly difficult, especially financially, given the hefty costs associated with club soccer.

Sorovakula says, thankfully, a network of supportive coaches stepped in to help alleviate some of these expenses.

“Club soccer is quite expensive. I believe we managed to get like $1,000, $2,000 for at least our club. And our coach, our club coach, who’s also started an organization, SIFA, he’s been able to support us as well and, you know, help fork over some cash to be able to support all these other girls who come from low-income neighborhoods and be able to continue playing for their dream, for soccer.”

Sorovakula’s biggest inspiration is, her older sister, a footballer herself, whose dedication and path in the sport have consistently motivated Akinisi to pursue her own dreams on the field.

While her parents remain in the States, several relatives in Fiji have already come forward to offer support and help her adjust to her new environment.

She eagerly anticipates seeing their faces in the crowd during the tournament.

“I wanted to do this for my family. It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to play for Fiji and to be able to represent my family’s name.”

Her initial experience with the Fiji Kulas team has been overwhelmingly positive.

She described the atmosphere as “vibrant,” praising the welcoming nature of the community and her teammates.

Sorovakula feels fully integrated into the squad and is impressed by the standard of football as her team’s performance has surpassed her expectations of what she thought Fiji soccer would be.

Fiji Kulas will face off against the Solomon Islands at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow at 7 pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

FEO reviews COI report

Gavoka calls for stronger action on Fiji's rising social issues

Fiji Pine’s new office and clean water project unveiled

No answers from FICAC on Kamikamica’s seized phone

China rejects allegations of geopolitical agenda

Seruiratu calls for stronger support for public workers

Businessman accused of housing fraud

Rabi man charged with murder

FNU teams up with Pakistan to bring smart farming

Minister pushes game-changing reforms across core sectors

Students travel miles as teacher shortage disrupts learning

We can do it again, says Mata

Fiji moves to fourth on medal tally

Dentist shortage hits health system

Sorovakula's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

No progress at all, Trump says

Aussie media eyes Lions, not Fiji

Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros

'The Thing' star Keith David shares tearful reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement

US-backed 60-day Gaza ceasefire envisages gradual return of hostages, official says

Kenneth Colley, Star Wars actor, dies at 87

Trump urges end to Ukraine war in call with Putin

Byrne backs annual Vuvale Bowl showdown

Silktails set for historic clash in New Zealand

Singh feels right at home with Fiji Kulas

TVET pathways pilot in 15 schools

Plans to automate civil service functions

Women urged to act as Ovarian Cancer cases surge

TRC faces time crunch

Prosecutor presses on meth secret

Landowners demand change in mahogany industry

Government backs Bua woman

Liverpool's Jota dies in car crash

How to make a (Super)man fly: James Gunn was 'more inspired by Top Gun'

Two children among five injured in Russia's attack on Odesa

Meth replaces weed, youth at risk

Meth suspect claims fear forced escape

Flying Fijians squad gelling fast

Sean "Diddy" Combs Will "Sleep Well" Despite Being Denied Bail After Trial Verdict

ANZ says Budget is pro-growth but flags debt

President backs remote civil servants

Emergency delays in Labasa spark urgent bypass plans

Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Krishna targets new chapter

US contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo

13 children among sex crime victims

$200 job turned into drug raid nightmare

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO series

Dozens missing after ferry sinks off Bali

Blumhouse boss Jason Blum was 'in pain all weekend long' as M3GAN 2.0 bombed

Midfield headache for Byrne

Accused denies knowledge of meth storage site

Fiji’s 3x3 basketball women dig deep in gold medal hunt

Labasa bypass plan hits cash roadblock

Firefighter Tabua returns after two years

Mining scrutiny fails without scientists

Smart traffic plan still stuck in the pipeline

Drug impact risks Fiji’s public service stability

Invitational Tournament starts next week

Development at risk without leadership, Vosarogo warns

Agriculture still king in Fiji’s workforce

Fiji pushes for bigger deal with Australia

Underdogs and heat dominate debate as Club World Cup enters final stages

US judge blocks Trump asylum ban

Brad Pitt says his generation of actors was 'a little more uptight'

Iranian nuclear program degraded by up to two years

'Diddy' to remain jailed ahead of sentencing

How Cars and playing Gran Turismo inspired this generation of F1 drivers

First Cath Lab opens in the West

Police raid village home, seize illegal alcohol stash

Greek firefighters battle wildfire on island of Crete

Heatwave across Europe leaves 8 dead

Accused calls co-accused a conman

15 Jurassic World Rebirth callbacks to Jurassic Park

Man admits murdering four students in deal to avoid death penalty

PM slams superpower rivalry in the Pacific

Cancer care running on empty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Hamas studies Gaza ceasefire proposal labelled 'final' by Trump

Nurses brew up bold health study

Mudunasoko ,Yalimaiwai strikes gold again

Muntz reflects on life-changing Fiji Rugby opportunity

Education Act overhaul nears finish line

Three incoming Vanuatu players for Lautoka

Financial backing can lift other sports:Mallam

Village swamped by Suva’s rubbish

Jail term for rapist

Youth unemployment soars

Prasad orders budget rollout now

Dalai Lama's Trust will lead search for his successor

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Shares Heart Condition Diagnosis

Fiji steps up to fill ADF soldier shortage

Belief in herbs still costing lives in Fiji

Trump threatens Japan with tariff up to 35%

Rayasi looks to honor family legacy

Court seizes $40K and cars in drug case

FBC’s digital and sports breakthroughs win big

Davis banks on team experience

State firms put on notice

Boxing promotion on pay per view

Fiji joins global frontline in cybercrime war

Ann-Margret Makes Rare Public Appearance at 84

Quad ministers condemn April attack in Indian Kashmir

Driver denies knowing about meth shipment

US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges, Split on Racketeering

US, Indo-Pacific partners announce minerals initiative

Ironheart creator to finally debut major MCU villain in finale twist

Baselala embraces test-level challenge

Modern living is slowly killing us, doctor warns

K-pop supergroup BTS promises a new album and a world tour next year

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal'

Ministry moves to stop deadly crop disease

Shipping boss calls for urgent fix to Fiji’s broken island links

No pressure, says Waranivalu

Conflict sends oil prices soaring, Fiji feels the pinch

Crucial build up for Kulas

Initiative to shape Pacific food tourism routes

Ba signs Chilean duo

John Cena and Idris Elba team up for buddy movie 'Heads of State'

Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalize 60-day Gaza ceasefire

International charities and NGOs call for end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home changed pivotal Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire scene

Fijians splash cash while investors sit out

Drua hookers Dolokoto and Togiatama recommits

PM’s Canberra mission gains traction

Tourism boom stalls

Trump to discuss Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu

Fijiana 7s rep to create boxing history

Youth and experience blend for Fiji women volleyball

Wye's white jersey dream come true

Eyes of Wakanda sneak peek

Trump escalates feud with Musk

Two gold and records for Team Fiji swimming

Outdated HIV data risks public safety

Kids diagnosed with drug-linked mental illness

Commission ready to rewrite the rules

Government demands smarter spending

Police training targets hate speech and abuse

Principals receive government backing

Fiji takes a stand against food crisis

Surveyors Board gets fresh leadership boost

Hundreds of kids to be tested for disease after childcare rape charge

Waqa stood down

Meth accused claims kidnapping, death threats

Leung defends role in Malimali appointment

Bilateral frictions overshadow Rubio's meeting with Indo-Pacific partners

PM orders release of COI report

DPM sends strong message to parents

Big changes coming to classrooms

Fiji taps world powers for help

Taiwan to simulate Chinese invasion in major drill

Leung slams COI findings

Va’a wins another medal for Team Fiji

Europe hit by early heatwave: Thousands flee Turkey wildfires

Accused links Russian Mafia to meth bust

Suva Open launches with bold vision: Fiji’s tennis future begins now

Fluminense's Silva savours double celebration

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides' emails

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming just as Anna Wintour is leaving Vogue

New drug factory to fight shortages

FBC celebrates 71 years of broadcasting excellence

We’ll be ready for them: Tuisova

PS admits police fail victims of abuse

New ship boosts island access daily

Rakuro signs with Taranaki Bulls

Women leaders demand real support

Suspect in Idaho firefighters ambush identified

EPL resumes this weekend

Ex-street kid breaks silence on Fiji’s drug trap

Police Chief calls for improved service delivery

The Office's Rainn Wilson Reveals on Set Chaos After Steve Carell’s Exit

Labasa businesses crippled after Damodar blaze

935 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran

Police face scrutiny after arrest leaves teen injured

Waranivalu is Rewa interim coach

Musk will punish lawmakers who back Trump's spending bill

Al-Hamd Smart Living reopens in Tavua

Paul Simon cancels tour dates

PM heads to Australia for security talks

A week of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan kills 46 people

Six medals so far for Team Fiji in Palau

Call for MSG to refocus on Melanesian voices

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ puts a wobbly franchise back on track.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Trial

Addiction crisis sparks alarm

Downtown Abbey's Lady Mary divorce scandal revelation

Israel acknowledges Palestinian civilians harmed at Gaza aid sites

Nothing can be achieved without hard work: Mayanavanua

Government reconsiders automatic student progression rule

Meth use among minors on the rise

Traditional leaders lead battle on drugs

Village loan scheme returns after 20 years

Fuel and LPG prices reduced

FHL backs iTaukei-led growth with $50 million boost

Israel strikes pound Gaza

Radradra signs for Shizuoka

Big plans unveiled for Suva’s Ellery Street