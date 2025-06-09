Sorovakula's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

Akinisi Sorovakula [middle] [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

20-year-old US-based defender Akinisi Sorovakula’s football career is a story of grit, forged through personal hardship and nurtured by the steadfast backing of her community and parents.

Sorovakula, whose paternal roots trace back to Naserelagi, Ra, and maternal links to Nadi, is set to represent her Fijian heritage on the international stage for the first time.

Her journey began with very little, facing considerable financial hurdles to pursue her passion for football.

Playing the sport was often incredibly difficult, especially financially, given the hefty costs associated with club soccer.

Sorovakula says, thankfully, a network of supportive coaches stepped in to help alleviate some of these expenses.

“Club soccer is quite expensive. I believe we managed to get like $1,000, $2,000 for at least our club. And our coach, our club coach, who’s also started an organization, SIFA, he’s been able to support us as well and, you know, help fork over some cash to be able to support all these other girls who come from low-income neighborhoods and be able to continue playing for their dream, for soccer.”

Sorovakula’s biggest inspiration is, her older sister, a footballer herself, whose dedication and path in the sport have consistently motivated Akinisi to pursue her own dreams on the field.

While her parents remain in the States, several relatives in Fiji have already come forward to offer support and help her adjust to her new environment.

She eagerly anticipates seeing their faces in the crowd during the tournament.

“I wanted to do this for my family. It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to play for Fiji and to be able to represent my family’s name.”

Her initial experience with the Fiji Kulas team has been overwhelmingly positive.

She described the atmosphere as “vibrant,” praising the welcoming nature of the community and her teammates.

Sorovakula feels fully integrated into the squad and is impressed by the standard of football as her team’s performance has surpassed her expectations of what she thought Fiji soccer would be.

Fiji Kulas will face off against the Solomon Islands at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow at 7 pm.

