Rayasi to debut, potential debut for Baselala

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Salesi Rayasi is set to make his Test debut for the Flying Fijians at fullback, while halfback Philip Baselala will come off the bench for a potential debut when they face the Wallabies in Newcastle this Sunday, headlining a dynamic matchday squad named by head coach Mick Byrne.

The explosive outside back, who has impressed with RC Vannes in the top 14, will wear the No.15 jersey as Fiji prepares for their first Test of the year.

Rayasi joins a backline filled with power and pace, featuring Jiuta Wainiqolo and Kalaveti Ravouvou on the wings, Joshua Tuisova and Iosefo Masi in the centres, with Simone Kuruvoli and Caleb Muntz pairing up in the halves.

Up front, Tevita Ikanivere captains the side from hooker, joined by Eroni Mawi and Peni Ravai in the front row.

Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua form the second row partnership, while the back row sees Lekima Tagitagivalu at blindside, Elia Canakaivata at openside, and Viliame Mata anchoring the scrum at number eight.

The bench features a strong mix of experience and youth, with Sam Matavesi, Haereti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Albert Tuisue, Philip Baselala, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Sireli Maqala all named as finishers.

Fiji’s clash against Australia kicks off at 3:30pm at McDonald Jones Stadium and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

