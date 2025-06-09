DNA evidence links trio to brutal murder

Edward Nand [File Photo]

The State has presented new forensic evidence in the Suva High Court linking convicted murderer Edward Nand and his two co-accused to the alleged killing of Afroz Khan..

It is alleged that Nand, along with Semi Naisevuniwai and Viliame Vulawalu murdered Khan between November 27 and December 12, 2024.

The prosecution said Khan was repeatedly struck with a wheel spanner before his body was dumped in the Waisere River in Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

DNA samples taken from a seized vehicle have been confirmed to match those of the three accused as well as the deceased, the court was told.

Defence lawyers have raised concerns about the chain of custody for the DNA evidence and plan to challenge its handling. They have also requested photographic records of the 32 items from which the DNA was collected.

Additionally, the defence seeks time to obtain transcripts of police interviews with Naisevuniwai and Vulawalu.

The court has ordered the defence to file formal alibi notices. The State is expected to respond by July 15.

The case will be called again on July 18 for a bail hearing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.