[Source: Reuters]

The U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the conflict, an official familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.

The plan is subject to approval by both parties involved in the conflict. U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been working to secure agreement.

