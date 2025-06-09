Data leaks and privacy breaches plague ministries

Fiji faces a growing threat of cyberbullying, data leaks and privacy breaches in government ministries due to careless online behavior.

The Online Safety Commission has called on civil servants to take responsibility for their digital actions, both at work and at home.

Online Safety Commission Investigator Samuela Finau pointed to issues like unsecured devices and shared printers as common culprits behind these breaches.

“The integrity, the loyalty of our work, but if we have a good relationship at work, right. Share the same respect, same values at work, none of those things would happen. So online safety we always emphasize on the same respect that you shared offline, you also shared it online.”

The Commission reiterated the need for civil servants to treat online interactions with the same respect as face-to-face communication.

This includes safeguarding personal and public data to ensure a safer digital environment.

With rising concerns over cyber safety, the Commission stresses that building a cyber-safe culture starts with individual responsibility and awareness.

