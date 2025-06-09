FEO reviews COI report

The Fijian Elections Office is reviewing the full Commission of Inquiry report concerning the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa confirmed that the report has been submitted to the FEO’s legal team for thorough review and advice before any decisions are made.

“I have received the full version of the report, however I have given it to our legal team. Once we are able to sit and discuss the outcome, I will then inform our officials of my next course of action.”

Mataiciwa acknowledged the President and Prime Minister for the release of the report, which addresses concerns over the constitutional processes involved in Malimali’s appointment.

The COI, chaired by Justice David Ashton-Lewis had referred its findings to FICAC and the police for further investigation and potential action.

