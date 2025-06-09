Gavoka calls for stronger action on Fiji's rising social issues

The growing issue of drug abuse and violence in Fiji has raised alarms, with Acting Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka calling for urgent national action.

Speaking at the Civil Servants Day event, Gavoka stressed that tackling these issues especially the impact on youth and communities requires a unified and committed approach from all sectors of society.

Gavoka emphasized that law enforcement alone, including increased patrols in known hotspot areas, will not suffice.

He pointed to the disintegration of family structures as a key factor contributing to these social problems, calling for a collective effort to rebuild relationships through effective community dialogue.

The Minister also highlighted the disturbing rise of violence against women, particularly within the public service, citing the tragic death of a civil servant earlier this year as a stark reminder of the risks faced by many.

He reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on violence and called for a thorough review of safety protocols across ministries to ensure the protection of all employees.

