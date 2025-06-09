Greece approves quicker migrant returns, aims to set up return hubs

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Greece’s parliament approved legislation late on Tuesday to fast-track deportation of rejected asylum seekers and allow their ​transfer to “return hubs” outside the bloc once bilateral agreements ‌are reached with third countries.

Greece – Europe’s southernmost country in the Mediterranean and a main entry point for migrants – was on the front line ​of a 2015-16 crisis when more than a million ​people from the Middle East and Africa crossed into ⁠Europe.

Arrivals have ebbed since then, but two Aegean islands ​nearest to the African coast – Crete and Gavdos – have seen a ​steep rise in migrant boats, mainly from Libya, reaching their shores over the past couple of years.

European Union lawmakers and governments agreed last week ​on new rules allowing countries to send migrants ordered to ​leave the bloc to centres in third countries, a move that has ‌drawn ⁠sharp criticism from rights groups that warn it could enable abuses.

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Greece has been working with the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Austria to set up joint return and transit hubs, while ​bilateral talks ​on a similar ⁠arrangement have been put on hold.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris ​said the EU states have been talking with ​third ⁠countries as they seek to clinch their first agreements this year for the hubs to be operational in 2027.