Government announces plan to future-proof regions impacted by severe weather

[ Source : RNZ ]

The government has announced its plan to future-proof weather-impacted regions to ensure greater coordination, provision and access to support.

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni says the government wants to emphasise the importance of work focused on long-term recovery from large-scale disasters.

“We know that the psychosocial effects of disasters are very real and that most people who go through a disaster or extreme weather event have heightened stress and anxiety.

“On top of the mental health support announced already for affected regions, the government will also provide support for volunteers and community workers suffering burnout, and personalised support and referral pathways for people who own land that has been classified as risk level Category 2 and 3.

“We are also putting further support in place for students who’ve missed school so they can catch up on lost learning, and education and training for providers to support whānau, rangatahi and tamariki with anxiety and mental wellbeing.

“The government will also put in the resource needed to build the resilience, preparedness and strength of community and iwi organisations so that they’re prepared for future events.”

The consultation had taken place to ensure agencies understood the specific needs of each region, Sepuloni said.

“These insights were used to understand and inform where support was most needed so it can be delivered in the best, most efficient, and meaningful way going forward.”