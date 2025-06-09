Families leave Gaza City after night of bombardment, Israelis protest

[Source: Reuters]

More Palestinian families left Gaza City on Tuesday after a night of Israeli shelling on its outskirts, as Israelis launched a day of nationwide protests calling for hostages to be released and the war in Gaza to end.

Residents said Israeli aerial and tank shelling continued throughout the night and early on Tuesday in the eastern Gaza City suburbs of Sabra, Shejaia, and Tuffah, as well as in Jabalia town to the north, destroying roads and houses.

The Israeli military has said its forces are operating in the area to locate weapons and destroy tunnels used by militants. Despite widespread protests at home and international condemnation, Israel is preparing to launch a new offensive in Gaza City, in what it describes as Hamas’ last bastion.

Israeli strikes at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday killed at least 20 people, including journalists working for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and others.

At least 34 people were killed in Israeli strikes in the enclave overnight and on Tuesday, local health authorities said, including 18 people around Gaza City.

Around half of the enclave’s two million people currently live in Gaza City, with several thousand already moved westward, pouring into the heart of the city and along the coast.

Others have ventured further south to central Gaza and the coastal area of Al-Muwasi near Khan Younis.

Monday’s attack on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis killed cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, near a live broadcasting position operated by Reuters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel deeply regretted what he called a “tragic mishap,” but the Israeli military has yet to provide details of the incident.

