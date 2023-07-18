World

Drug donanemab seen as turning point in dementia fight

July 18, 2023 1:01 pm

[ Source : BBC ]

A new drug, donanemab, is being hailed as a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer’s after a global trial confirms it slows cognitive decline.

Antibody medicine helps in the early stages of the disease by clearing a protein that builds up in the brains of people with this type of dementia.

Although not a cure, charities say the results in the journal JAMA mark a new era where Alzheimer’s can be treated.

Article continues after advertisement

The UK’s drugs watchdog has started assessing it for possible NHS use.

The drug works in Alzheimer’s disease, not in other types of dementia, such as vascular dementia.

In the trials, it appears to have slowed the pace of the disease by about a third, allowing people to retain more of their day-to-day lives and tasks, such as making meals and enjoying a hobby.

Mike Colley, who is 80, is one of only a few dozen patients in the UK to take part in the global trial. He and his family spoke exclusively with the BBC.

Mike gets an infusion each month at a clinic in London and says he is “one of the luckiest people you’ll ever meet”.

Mike and his family noticed he was having problems with memory and decision-making, not long before he started on the trial.

His son, Mark, said it was very hard to watch at the beginning: “Seeing him struggle with processing information and solving problems was very hard. But I think the decline is reaching a plateau now.”

Mike, who is from Kent, said: “I feel more confident every day.”

Donanemab, made by Eli Lilly, works in the same way as lecanemab – developed by companies Eisai and Biogen – which created headlines around the world when it was proven to slow the disease.

Although extremely promising, these drugs are not risk-free treatments.

Brain swelling was a common side effect in up to a third of patients in the donanemab trial.

For most, this resolved without causing symptoms. However, two volunteers, and possibly a third, died as a result of dangerous swelling in the brain.

Another antibody Alzheimer’s drug, called aducanumab, was recently rejected by European regulators over safety concerns and a lack of evidence that it was effective enough for patients.

Half of them received a monthly infusion of the treatment and the other half were given a dummy drug, also known as a placebo, over 18 months.

The findings show:

The drug seems to have a meaningful benefit, at least for some patients

Those who had earlier disease and less brain amyloid at baseline derived greater benefit, in terms of clearance seen on brain scans

Those given the drug also retained more of their day-to-day lives such as being able to discuss current events, answer the phone or pursue hobbies

The pace of the disease, judged by what people could still do day-to-day, was slowed by about 20-30% overall – and by 30-40% in a set of patients who researchers thought more likely to respond

There were significant side effects and patients will need to be aware of the risks of treatment

Half of the patients on donanemab were able to stop the treatment after a year because it had cleared sufficient brain deposits

Amyloid is just one part of the complex picture of Alzheimer’s, and it is unclear if the treatment will continue to make more difference over a longer period, experts caution.

The drug’s effects may be modest, but the results provide further confirmation that removing amyloid from the brain may change the course of Alzheimer’s, and help people affected by this devastating disease if they’re treated at the right time, they say.

Prof Giles Hardingham from the UK Dementia Research Institute said: “It is terrific to see these results published in full today.

“We have waited a long time for Alzheimer’s treatments, so it’s really encouraging to see tangible progress continuing to gather pace in the field.”

Dr Susan Kohlhaas, from Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Today’s announcement marks another milestone.

“Thanks to decades of research, the outlook for dementia and its impact on people and society is finally changing, and we’re entering a new era where Alzheimer’s disease could become treatable.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, former Prime Minister David Cameron said resources should be put towards further research into what he called a “statin for the brain”.

“We want a pill that people who have the build-up of these proteins in the brain can take every day or every week in order to clear those proteins out of the brain and therefore reduce your chances of getting a disease that causes dementia,” he said.

Asked if the government were prepared to invest where needed to roll out new treatments, Mr Cameron said there was a real incentive to do so: “We’re a country of sixty million people, with a million people with dementia, many of them in very expensive residential care settings and so there is a lot of savings to be had from effectively treating people….I’m hopeful that our system can deliver.”

Lecanemab costs around $27,500 (£21,000) in the US, where it is licensed.

It is not clear how much donanemab may cost and how long it might take to get approval in the UK, but Alzheimer’s experts said having two drugs would help promote competition on price.

The UK’s drug watchdog NICE says it has already started work on its appraisal of donanemab for treating mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our aim is to produce recommendations on its use in the NHS as close as possible to it receiving its UK licence,” said a spokesperson.

Mike Colley turned 80 in April. At his birthday party, he surprised his family by singing My Way in front of 40 guests.

He told BBC News: “That’s the confidence I have now. I’d never have done that even 12 months ago.”

His son Mark added: “I never thought I would see my dad so full of life again. It was an incredible moment.”

Dr Emer MacSweeney, consultant neuroradiologist and medical director at Re: Cognition Health, led the trials of donanemab in the UK.

She said: “This is really significant and one of the biggest breakthroughs.”

The Alzheimer’s Society said: “This is truly a turning point in the fight against Alzheimer’s and science is proving that it is possible to slow down the disease.”

Around 720,000 people in the UK might potentially benefit from these emerging new Alzheimer’s disease treatments if they’re approved for use, but the Alzheimer’s Society said the NHS is “simply not ready to deliver them”.

Kate Lee, CEO for the charity, said: “Timely, accurate diagnosis is key, and currently only 2% of people in England and Wales receive their diagnosis through the specialist investigations needed to be eligible for these treatments.

“Alongside this, these emerging Alzheimer’s disease drugs require regular infusions and monitoring, and the NHS is not yet equipped to do this at scale.”

No idea about leaked report: Witness

Richard Naidu a free man

Bilateral collaboration to enhance multi-ethnic affairs

Stakeholders join forces to enhance tourism

Rabuka receives new medal

Raiwaqa market upgraded

First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Tip leads to discovery of suspected marijuana stash

Comply with IMO’s carbon levy strategy: Rabuka

Rent-to-own concept soon

More engineers with diploma needed: Engineers Fiji

Drug donanemab seen as turning point in dementia fight

Fiji Pearls set for World Cup

Yasawa to rebuild before Macuata match

Pogacar and Vingegaard race alone

Lille sign Iceland midfielder Haraldsson

Ministers overturn Lords changes

EFL approves sale of Leeds to 49ers group

Microsoft granted two-month pause of UK appeal over Activision deal

Motor-biking dog help hungry pups

Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia pulls out

Netflix plans documentary series

Biden invites Israel's Netanyahu to US after lengthy delay

Vladimir Putin vows response after 'terrorist' attack on Crimea bridge

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Princess Diana's 'black sheep' jumper to be auctioned

Black Sea grain deal expires

Wildfires rage near Greek capital

Fiji needs to bring A game against Tonga

Krishna signs for Odisha

Moi ready for World Cup debut

Saud, Salman fifties rescue Pakistan after Jayasuriya strikes

Consistency is key for Navua

WUFP & APP comply

Australia's call for World Cup prize equity

Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business

Fiji to host Love Island USA

Jason Aldean, 'feeling a lot better’

Four dead as boat sinks in Bangladesh's Buriganga river

Mexican journalist shot to death in car in Acapulco, local media report

From ‘The Nanny’ to Hollywood union boss

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

Police officers accused of alleged attempted rape remanded

Habosi back in camp

Northland attributes strength to vanua support

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with look-alike daughter

Concerns raised over social welfare fraud

Man dies after losing control of vehicle

Two DFPL games at Ratu Cakobau Park

Police issues scam alert

All roads lead to a home World Cup for New Zealand's Chance

National's pothole policy about finding 'balance between safety and efficiency' - Brown

Empower Pacific spearheads training program

Warriors' Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

IMO reaches consensus on carbon levy

Mobil announces promotion winners

‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

Iran's morality police to resume headscarf patrols

Flash floods in the northeast, heatwave intensifies

Behind the staggering success of MrBeast

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

Two police officers front court for alleged attempted rape

Second firefighter dies amid record blazes

Demolition of 300-year-old Iraq mosque minaret for road expansion enrages locals

South African give life to fashion waste

Fiji records 87 percent occupancy

Hundreds of Durban homes destroyed in South Africa

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Need to work extra hard for a spot: Nasilasila

Artist uses mountain slopes as his canvas

Engineers Fiji facing lack of quality graduates

Suva next for Skipper Cup champs

All postponed DFPL matches to be played

Fiji will discuss its trade policies with WTO

Microsoft signs agreement to keep Call of Duty on Playstation

Another gold and bronze for Weightlifting Fiji

Audit to determine safety at PRB flats

Strycova wins doubles title

New law to protect knowledge and culture

Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

China kindergarten stabbing: Six dead in Lianjiang

Master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Twitter's cash flow still negative, says Musk

Can US and China set aside rivalry for climate action?

Climate of change brings new British wine

Nine bodies recovered from flooded tunnel

Two lives lost in separate accidents

Police concerned with increase in loitering

Tourism Fiji gets recognition

PACT welcomes $2 million funding

Drag queens compete for top prize

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle La Palma wildfire

Chinese military-run hospital ship arrives in Kiribati

'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe

US Embassy issues security alert

Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial

No Skipper Cup this week

Golden lift for Rainibogi

Fijians under Labour Mobility Scheme to access FNPF

PM apologizes for budget shortfalls

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka

Success comes with sacrifice and perseverance; Taginaqali

Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory

Psychological first aid provided to accident witnesses

Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Budget promotes agriculture as a business: FCLC

UAE to increase cooperation with Fiji

Tago, Jenkins fire as Panthers withstand Dolphins to remain on top

Search for man suspected of killing 4 people

Draw for Navua and Tavua

Health Ministry addresses critical infrastructure issues

Empowering resource owners is vital: Koroi

2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands

Cuvu U18 to face Natabua in West final

PIF members discuss the final draft

Cakaudrove next for Northland

Johnson stars as Warriors thump Sharks to send statement

UK councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

China’s Shein hit with RICO, a law used for organised crime

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20

Weightlifting Fiji wins medals in India

Israel's Netanyahu suffers dehydration after holiday in heatwave

Lautoka extends DFPL lead

RFMF farewells Pearls trio

World Cup players aim to break down barriers for working mothers

Police officers charged for alleged attempted rape

FBC records $1million profit

Crime rates decline in Capital City

Pope approves Shanghai bishop as Vatican chides China for lack of consultation

Discussing suicide with empathy and care

Police assists in rescue effort

Canada's 'Hollywood North' hurt by twin strikes in US

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Police release alarming road fatality statistics

Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat in US Southwest

Elon Musk says Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops 50%

Tailevu records second successive win

LTA Board meets Western bus operators

Two DFPL games postponed

QVS and LMS U18 final in Eastern Zone

Make our roads safe again: Tuinaceva

All Blacks beat old foes in Auckland

Twenty regional trainers completed trainers' program

Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Coates bags three as Storm strike Roosters

Police notes drop in crime rate

Skipper Cup champs fall at home

US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now

Members vote in favour of industrial action

Safety concerns prompt talks of relocating families

Silktails inch closer to RMC semifinals

Reynolds shines as Broncos outclass Bulldogs

Labasa holds Suva

Youth arrested for alleged illicit drug possession

NBA star Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

US House to weigh bill allowing older pilots

Hollywood's diversity push is guilt driven: Kapur

Biden 2024 campaign says it has $77 million in the bank

'Pay up!:' Hollywood actors, writers team on picket lines

Police welcomes amended nightclub hours

Flying Fijians end week at sand dunes

FIU reports politically exposed individual to FICAC

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Separate fire incidents destroy homes

Fiji hockey teams qualify for World Cup

Christopher Nolan says he will not make films during strike

Four teams for Women's BOG

France celebrates Bastille Day

England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold

Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

Biden forgives $39 billion in US student debt using program tweak

Robbie, Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

One in four UK single-parent households unable to afford food

Nokia misses second-quarter expectations

US Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum

Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud

Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Selection headache for Raiwalui

Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

Study to revive the rail system

Radrodro defends his decision on PS appointment

Vanua Korolevu embraces budget inclusion of allowances

Fiji U20 finishes10th

Ponga all class as Knights torch Wests Tigers

Suva continues winning form

Farrell to create history for Fiji

Alcaraz mauls Medvedev and sets his sights on Djokovic in dream final

England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

‘Sex and the City’ at 25

The twisty ‘Full Circle’ goes around

Deep-sea mining threatens tuna fisheries - study

Good news for iTaukei living overseas

Voter registration made easy