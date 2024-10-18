World

Discrimination still haunts Japan's Nobel-winning A-bomb survivors

Reuters

October 18, 2024 2:22 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Having survived the atomic bomb that flattened his hometown of Hiroshima when he was nine months old.

Kunihiko Sakuma has never forgotten the stain it left on him in the eyes of some of his fellow Japanese.

Growing up, he constantly heard rumours that survivors carried diseases and their future offspring might be tainted by the radiation from the August 1945 blast.

Article continues after advertisement

Sakuma left Hiroshima to seek a new life in Tokyo.

He started dating a woman, only to find her mother disapproved of her relationship with him.

Last week’s awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to survivors’ organisation Nihon Hidankyo has been seen as a timely reminder for a world many believe has never been closer to nuclear conflict.

But victims and experts are divided over whether the international recognition of those who survived the world’s only atom-bomb attacks can help heal the private pain of discrimination and prejudice that they and their families say still lingers.

Nearly one-fifth of Japan’s hibakusha, as survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are known, said they had faced discrimination, mainly in finding a marriage partner but also in seeking jobs, according to a survey of 13,000 survivors in 2005 by the Asahi newspaper.

“The impact of the bomb was not limited to the tragedy that happened when it was dropped,” said Sakuma, 79, a bald, bespectacled man who heads a Hiroshima organisation for A-bomb sufferers.

It has “had a huge impact on people mentally and in many other ways”, he told Reuters from his office, filled with maps of the city, newspaper clippings and pamphlets about the blast and its aftermath.

‘MONSTERS’

The U.S. bombs that laid waste to Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed tens of thousands instantly, with an estimated 210,000 dead by the end of 1945, while others succumbed to radiation-related health problems in the months and years that followed.

Less discussed is that many survivors were ostracised by their peers and potential employers due to their injuries and spurned by would-be lovers over fears they might pass on genetic deformities.

Survivors exposed to high radiation levels developed cancers and some other diseases at higher rates, but there has been no statistically significant evidence of major birth defects in children of survivors, according to the Radiation Effects Research Foundation, a Japan-U.S. research organisation.

With the roughly 100,000 living hibakusha now an average age of 86, much of the overt discrimination has gone, experts say.

But some victims remain ashamed to talk about their past.

“Discrimination still exists to this day, particularly among the older generations or in rural areas, and some hibakusha still get whispers that they’re from Hiroshima and feel ashamed,” said Yuta Takahashi, director of Katawara, an advocacy group for nuclear disarmament based in Yokohama.

“It’s not overt but the fear of being discriminated against also still exists, and some keep their past a secret.”

Teruko Yahata, 87, still has a scar on her forehead from when she was knocked over as an eight-year-old when the bomb hit Hiroshima.

While the scar at her hairline is small, many child survivors were left with severe facial injuries, including burns, disfigurement and missing ears. They were taunted and called “monsters” on the playground by other children, she said.

UNRESOLVED ISSUES

Many survivors, such as those in designated blast zones, were entitled to apply for special identity booklets that gave them benefits including free healthcare. Some parents chose not to apply for their children, fearing the documents would become a physical symbol of their difference.

Still others did not qualify for benefits, and many of these ageing survivors feel that is a different form of discrimination.

Last month then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Hiroshima native who represents the area in parliament, promised medical assistance for some overlooked victims.

Survivor Yahata, speaking to Reuters at the Peace Memorial Museum in central Hiroshima, said the Nobel Prize acclaim might help end the lingering discrimination.

“It can lead people to understand the true nature of the atomic bomb, its cruelty and the sorrow it caused,” she said.

“Through this, people might come to realise that survivors are not something to discriminate against.”

Sakuma, however, said he did not think the prize alone could fully resolve the prejudice he and other survivors have faced.

He returned to Hiroshima in the late 1960s after the relationship with his girlfriend grew strained over her mother’s reservations.

He later married a woman whose parents had also survived the blast.

As the years have passed, cases of such direct discrimination are now extremely rare, Sakuma said, but Japanese society still needs to reflect on how hibakusha have been treated in order to move on.

“It’s an award that suits the current time,” he said.

“Going forward, I think we need to continue discussing various issues to resolve them.”

Unions express poor leadership under Pal

FSC records strong revenue growth despite challenges

Work is underway to streamline immigration processes

Women's groups want withdrawal of Wise's nomination

Pacific students demand local expertise

Millions invested to tackle poverty

Agriculture Ministry targets affordable food price

Labasa Diwali Dhoom stage set for tomorrow

Fiji Pine host medical outreach for landowners

Tourism HQ goes solar

Huge numbers for USP strike

Seru praises Ba’s fighting spirit despite semi-final exit

Discrimination still haunts Japan's Nobel-winning A-bomb survivors

Mariah Carey still hopes to release secret grunge album

Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia

Sivo impressed with new players in Bati

Suspected teen school shooter and his father indicted

Lautoka out, Navua slip through semi-final

After Sinwar death, Biden faces big obstacles

AFL Hall of Famer to stand trial for child sexual abuse

Kenya senate votes to remove deputy president from office

Loganimasi sails with Drua

FCCC conducting inspections during Diwali

UN seeks probe into reported mass killing of Afghans

Free entry for Lautoka vs Suva IDC match today

Tailevu launches four-year strategic development plan

Fans meet rugby league idols

Tavua on right track to claim title

Reconciliation key for Fiji's global peace contributions

Kamikamica reaffirms support for PM

New IDC champions to be crowned

Hamas leader Sinwar killed: Israeli foreign minister

Stricter regulations needed to address food safety violations

Japan supports Fiji's climate change effort

England stutter in victory pursuit, Pakistan in charge

Rabuka to meet with NZ PM

Bogdan scores upset in Osaka

Empowering landowners is priority

PRF and Tourism Fiji partner for sustainable tourism

USP staff to strike today

Navua storms past Labasa

Philitoga in awe of training with NRL stars

Yada, Naisua back for Suva clash

Giant Insta-worthy sculpture to bring art to the people

Georgia judge blocks elections rules backed by Pro-Trump Republicans

NDMO urges Fijians to remain vigilant

Sustainable agriculture key to food security

Senior division IDC semi-finalists confirmed

Tech Summit critical for collaboration

Tourney to promote battle against drugs

IDC match delayed due to heavy rain

FICAC denies Whippy’s application

Nebraska law allowing felons to vote upheld by state court

Nadi gets first win of their IDC campaign

Agriculture show empowers farmers

Northland Tailevu through to the semifinal

Eddie Perfect to star in Aussie premiere of Beetlejuice

Colombian farmers embrace green pivot

New-look Kangaroos can create own legacy: Yeo

Sharma to be present for next court sitting

Japan's Toho buys Ghibli animation distributor GKIDS

Fiji Police commends NZ for strengthening policing partnership

Ro Filipe urges action at GGG Week ahead of COP29

No Gaza ceasefire talks for last 3 to 4 weeks

Mexico ex-drug czar to be sentenced over bribes from cartels

Film 'Joy' tells true story of the world's first test tube baby

President urges Fiji Bati to focus on task ahead

US says Israel must show no Gaza 'policy of starvation'

Hill notes surge in overseas interest

Students referred to Police for alleged drug use

Michael Jackson, Hendrix, Oasis items on sale

Heavy rain alert upgraded to warning 

Navua to start strong and avoid early goals: Ali

Excessive consumption of kava challenges Tailevu

Lautoka’s Leiroti ruled out of tournament

Niubalavu makes history at Baseball5 World Cup

FTUC concerned with the delay in labour law reforms

Woman dies after car crashes into a tree

Samoa welcomes partners for CHOGM security operations

Investigation underway after body found in Nabua

Indians in Punjab fear dispute with Canada endangers work

Adams says physical 'Nightbitch' role came with great freedom

NATO to make fresh push for common arms standards

Wise earmarked as Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan

Loyal Nadroga fans rally despite tough times

Ministry advises patients to adhere to treatment

One Direction singer Liam Payne dead after balcony fall

Kamikamica explores investment opportunities

Fijian workers in Australia praise employer support

USP secures patent for cyber-attack defense system

Fujitsu showcases technology for practicing Japanese classical theatre

Brazil will not return to daylight saving time this year

NATO chief reacts cautiously to Ukraine 'victory plan'

Bati blessed to have Sutton in coaching staff

Tourney to promote fitness

Inspection uncovers alarming food safety violations

Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

Labasa books semifinal spot

Over 200 villagers welcome new hall and road

Rising seas pose health dangers says Dr. Nair

Mayor among six killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Leaders’ roles crucial says RFMF Chief

Singh emphasizes equal development opportunities

Williams says she's 'OK' after cyst surgery

Aspen Medical Foundation announces nursing scholarship

Messi never ceases to amaze, Argentina boss Scaloni says

FCS ends free tent loan program

Lions roar on Lautoka's turf

Rewa qualifies for IDC semifinals

Believe and Pride: Kumar’s message fuels Nadro’s win

Five tests positive on IDC day one

Seru disappointed after shock loss

PA members plan to form new party

Stallions gallop too much for Ba

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza

Vatican unveils restored 'Apollo Belvedere', Roman marble masterpiece

Tailevu Naitasiri secures semifinal spot

US says it opposes scope of Israeli air strikes in Beirut

Egypt opens more galleries

PNG Kumuls looking to match Fiji Bati’s physicality

Lautoka faces key left-side gaps

Empowerment key to overcoming challenges says Rabuka

Tickets to be available by Saturday

29 applications for COMPOL

RBF to reduce cash management costs

Pratap eyes improvements despite win

Father-in-law sentenced for rape

British PM discussed Southport attack with Taylor Swift

Babs remains hopeful despite draw

'Mana over Meth' documentary highlights inspiring recovery

Governor orders evacuation of Ukraine's Kupiansk city

Plastic pollution an obstacle for small island countries

Fiji Met issues coastal inundation alert

Dunn does it again

Kangaroo and Kumul: Meninga defends Coates' PNG call

Fiji can leverage opportunity in critical sectors through universities

Bosnians bury 19 victims of devastating floods

New Port Denarau outlet for Rise Beyond the Reef

USP invention for cyber resilient power plants granted patent

North Korea blows up inter-Korean road

Shirley Bassey's jewellery collection sells for $A3.5m

Four-fifths of Ukrainians support ban of Russia-linked church

Sutton grateful to Kativerata for opportunity

Students allegedly found with drugs

Heavy rain could impact water supply

Drua team in Coral Coast 7s

Not enough Tests before RWC says Byrne

Bus service suspended amidst safety concerns

Diddy's lawyers ask to release identities of accusers

Deepening Canada-India standoff seen as a short-term boost

Fiji on alert for Mpox

Nadi to work on early execution

All Blacks make three injury-enforced changes to November tour squad

Lease extension vital for sugarcane farming

Aiyaz fulfills family promise with Nadi debut

Labasa gears up for the biggest Diwali Dhoom

Spain ease to 3-0 win over Serbia and reach Nations League knockouts

Australia's planned social media ban raises teen isolation fears

Vuci Village set to host Tailevu Provincial Meeting

Man cops prison term for rape

North Korea claims 1.4 million young people joined the army

How Whoopi Goldberg found peace after loss

PSV drivers warned against offensive language use

Fiji Airways strengthens connection to Los Angeles

Harris holds steady, marginal 45%-42% lead over Trump

Hugh Jackman channels smooth crooner in upcoming film

Sydney beach closed over mysterious 'dark spheres'

Heavy rain alert issued for parts of Fiji

World Bank forecasts Fiji's growth at 3.1%

Strengthening the resource base sector is vital

Business event aims to boost local economic growth

One at a time says Fiji Bati captain

Rural women’s day celebrated at Lautoka market

Police to leave no stone unturned

Subscription traps, dodgy deals and hidden fees to go

Tamanisau reflects on passion after key role in win

Over 100 schools to receive hand-hygiene kits

Day two IDC expected to be a thriller

Port Denarau records decline in profits

Outsource Fiji to showcase competitive advantages

Mbappe's reps deny rape probe, call it 'false' and 'slanderous'

Kamran's debut hundred powers Pakistan to 259-5

Nadro Coach walks out after disappointing performance

Ba, Nadi settle for draw

Lautoka’s Aprosa Yada hospitalized

Blues start with a sweet win

Canada expels top India diplomats, links them to murder of Sikh leader

Labasa thumps star-studded Suva

Philitoga out to prove worth

Mexico's lower house lawmakers pass bill

Farm-to-Fork initiative connects farmers with tourism

Overall improvement needed for Nadro: Toma

Martin Scorsese to produce Beatles documentary

Ministry needs technical expertise to increase production

Police seize over 200 rolls of suspected marijuana

Youngster shines for Nasinu

NFA to step-up school inspections

Nalumisa highlights staff retention efforts

Orobulu eyes IDC golden boot award

People forgetting simple habit of handwashing