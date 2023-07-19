Covid reaches third Tokelauan atoll

[Source: RNZ]

The number of covid-19 community cases in Tokelau has surpassed 50 and has cropped up on all three atolls.

The Ulu o Tokelau, or head of government in Tokelau, Kelihiano Kalolo, has announced the territory’s first community outbreak in Fakaofo atoll.

An entire village has been tested after a man who visited Fanuafala hospital tested positive.

After the positive test, the doctor there decided to conduct a screening of the whole village.

The screening confirmed 15 community cases, as of July 11.

The latest case tested positive after arriving in Nukunonu, the largest atoll in Tokelau.

The latest Tokelau Health Department update shows 56 cases in Fakaofo, the second-largest atoll of the group.

This is the atoll at the centre of the first outbreak.

There is currently one covid case in Nukunonu and none in Atafu, though there have been five cases at the border since the end of last year.

There have been 80 cases in total in Tokelau since the virus arrived at the border in December last year.

The Government’s General Fono meeting is to be held over Zoom this month because of the outbreak.

The New Zealand government said it was supporting officials in Tokelau as they deal with the community on Fakaofo.

A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said Tokelau would deal with a severe case of Covid-19 through the same medevac mechanism as other emergency cases – via the Tokelau Patient Referral System.

They said cases would be transported to Samoa and then either receive treatment there or be sent onto New Zealand, depending on the nature of the case.