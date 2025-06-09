Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

[Source: Reuters]

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Fox News reported, citing a spokesperson for the influential ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown,” the spokesperson told Fox, which reported that Kirk had been taken to a hospital.

Video of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out.

Kirk can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair, sending the attendees running.

“A shot was fired from a nearby building and we have a suspect in custody,” a university spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.”

He said FBI agents would be on the scene quickly.

Kirk, an activist and the founder of conservative student group Turning Point USA, played a key role in driving youth support for Trump in November.

His events at college campuses nationwide typically draw large crowds.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump said on X. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

