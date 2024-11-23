Casualties as Israeli air strike pounds central Beirut

[Source: AP Photo]

A powerful Israeli air strike has targeted central Beirut, security sources say, shaking the Lebanese capital as Israel presses its offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

At least four people were killed and 23 wounded in the attack on Saturday in Beirut’s Basta neighbourhood, Hezbollah’s al-Manar broadcaster reported, citing the health ministry.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said early on Saturday that the attack resulted in a large number of fatalities and injuries and destroyed an eight-storey building.

Article continues after advertisement

Footage broadcast by Lebanon’s Al Jadeed station showed at least one destroyed building and several others badly damaged around it.

The blasts shook the capital about 4am (0200 GMT), Reuters witnesses said.

Security sources said at least four bombs were dropped in the attack.

It marked the fourth Israeli air strike this week targeting a central area of Beirut, where the bulk of Israel’s attacks have targeted the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs.

On Sunday an Israeli air strike killed a Hezbollah media official in the Ras al-Nabaa district of central Beirut.

Israel has killed several leaders of its long-time foe Hezbollah in air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel launched a major offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon in September, following almost a year of cross-border hostilities ignited by the Gaza war, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with air strikes and sending troops into the south.

The conflict began when Hezbollah opened fire in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas after it launched the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

A US mediator travelled to Lebanon and Israel this week in an effort to secure a ceasefire.

The envoy, Amos Hochstein, indicated progress had been made after meetings in Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday, before going to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.