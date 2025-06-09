[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A man accused of committing one of Australia’s worst mass shootings, at Sydney’s famed ​Bondi Beach last December, has been charged with ‌19 additional offences.

Police say the attack that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration was inspired by Islamic State.

They initially ​charged Naveed Akram with 59 offences in ​the days following the shooting, including 15 counts ⁠of murder, 40 counts of wounding with intent ​to murder and a terror offence.

Akram’s lawyer, Leonie ​Gittani, told a court in Sydney on Wednesday that 19 additional charges had been filed, according to reports in local ​media.

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Court records showed the new charges included 10 ​counts of shooting with intent to murder, six counts of discharging ‌a ⁠firearm with intent to resist arrest and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Akram, 24, has yet to enter a ​plea.

His father, ​Sajid Akram, 50, whom authorities ⁠also accused of carrying out the shooting, was shot dead by police ​at the scene.

The attack stunned a nation ​known ⁠for its strict gun laws, prompting renewed calls for tighter controls and more decisive action to combat antisemitism.

Australia ⁠has ​also launched a government-backed inquiry into ​antisemitism and social cohesion and the findings are due by December.