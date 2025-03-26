Black Sea ceasefire broke this afternoon

[ Source: BBC News ]

The White House says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping in the Black Sea and stop military strikes.

Washington releases separate statements after American officials met representatives from both countries in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine agrees to stop military force in the Black Sea, but says any movement of Russian naval vessels would be a violation of the agreement.

