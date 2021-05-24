Home

Australia

Australia to reopen international borders

7News
February 7, 2022 3:59 pm
[File Photo]

Australia will reopen international borders and welcome back all remaining visa holders and tourists from February 21.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement on Monday just hours after the government’s national security committee was briefed on the latest health advice.

Anyone will be permitted to enter on the condition they are double vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you are double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia,” he told reporters.

On Sunday, Mr Morrison said he hoped the international borders could open to tourists soon after the success of partial openings to students, backpackers and skilled migrants.

Particularly given many of the states had now passed their peaks in COVID-19 infections.

“The key issue that we have been examining and I have asked for advice from our health officials now over recent weeks, is how that decision could impact on our hospitals, which has been our primary consideration,” he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

“But I really do not believe that is far away. As people will know, we have already opened up our borders to skilled migrants and backpackers and students.”

