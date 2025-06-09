Australia blames Iran for antisemitic arson attacks, expels envoy

[Source: Reuters]

Australia accused Iran of directing two antisemitic arson attacks in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne and gave Tehran’s ambassador seven days to leave the country on Tuesday, its first such expulsion since World War Two.

Canberra is the latest Western government to accuse Iran of carrying out hostile covert activities on its soil. Last month, 14 countries, including Britain, the U.S., and France, condemned what they called a surge in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment plots by Iranian intelligence services.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had gathered credible intelligence that Iran was behind at least two attacks.

Iran had sought to “disguise its involvement” in last year’s attacks on a kosher restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Albanese said. No injuries were reported in the attacks.

Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, Australian homes, schools, synagogues, and vehicles have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson, while Islamophobic incidents have also surged.

Australia’s decision was motivated by internal affairs, and antisemitism had no place in Iranian culture, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

Iran would take an appropriate decision in response to Australia’s action, state media quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Australia’s security agency said it was likely that Iran had directed further attacks, Albanese said, adding that Australia has suspended operations at its Tehran embassy and all its diplomats were safe in a third country.

The government would designate Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation, Albanese added, joining the United States and Canada, which already blacklist the IRGC.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three Iranian officials had seven days to leave.

