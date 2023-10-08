Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks

[Source: CNN]

Major airlines have cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise, large-scale attack against Israel.

On the arrivals board at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and Aegean Airlines were among those pulling flights.

“Lufthansa is cancelling all flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including Monday,” a spokesman for the German carrier told AFP. “The airline was “monitoring the security situation in Israel,” he added.

Air France said it had halted Tel Aviv flights “until further notice”.

“Commercial measures are in place, allowing customers to postpone or cancel their trip free of charge”, an Air France spokesman said.