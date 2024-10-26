Accused Iranian hackers successfully peddle stolen Trump emails

[Source: Reuters]

The accused Iranian hacking group who intercepted Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign emails have finally found some success in getting their stolen material published after initially failing to interest the mainstream media.

In recent weeks, the hackers began peddling Trump emails more widely to one Democratic political operative, who has posted a trove of material to the website of his political action committee, American Muckrakers, and to independent journalists, at least one of whom posted them on the writing platform Substack.

The latest material shows Trump campaign communications with external advisers and other allies, discussing a range of topics leading up to the 2024 election.

The hackers’ activities tracked by Reuters provide a rare glimpse into the operations of an election interference effort.

They also demonstrate Iran remains determined to meddle in elections despite a September U.S. Justice Department indictment accusing the leakers of working for Tehran and using a fake persona.

The indictment alleged that an Iranian-government linked hacking group, known as Mint Sandstorm or APT42, compromised multiple Trump campaign staffers between May and June by stealing their passwords.

In a Homeland Security advisory published earlier this month, the agency warned that the hackers continue to target campaign staff. If found guilty, they face prison time and fines.

The Department of Justice indictment said the leakers were three Iranian hackers working with Iran’s Basij paramilitary force whose voluntary members help the regime to enforce its strict rules and to project influence.

Attempts to reach the hackers identified by name in the indictment via email and text message were unsuccessful.

In conversations with Reuters, the leakers – who collectively use the fake persona “Robert” – did not directly address the U.S. allegations, with one saying “Do you really expect me to answer?!”