[Photo Source: Rahul Amin (CEO VP), Dr Sheetal Singh (Acting medical superintendent of Saint Giles psychiatric hospital), Mr. Umakant Patel (Director VP), Jatin Patel (CEO HL)Jiten Patel (Director VP)]

Vinod Patel and Home & Living, in partnership with the Vinod Patel Foundation, have successfully wrapped up their monthlong Movember campaign—an annual initiative focused on raising awareness and vital funds for men’s health issues, including prostate cancer and mental health.

Each year, staff from both companies rally together to support the cause, proudly backed by the Vinod Patel Foundation. This year’s campaign featured a charity raffle with a fundraising goal of $20,000, aimed at supporting the Fiji Cancer Society and St. Giles Hospital.

Male employees also took part in the global Movember tradition, growing moustaches throughout the month to spark conversations and promote early intervention for men’s health.

Home & Living CEO, Mr. Jatin Patel, emphasized the importance of awareness, stating, “Often men do not talk about their physical and mental health issues due to social norms, and we need to start discussions and take early preventative actions before it’s too late. Movember is an annual event for us, and all our team members are always excited to be part of this growing a mo’ and showing it off just so we can raise awareness.”

This year’s initiative successfully raised just over $20,000, all of which will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society and St. Giles Hospital.

Vinod Patel and Home & Living reaffirm their commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the health and well-being of Fijians, and will continue forging strong partnerships to advance this mission.