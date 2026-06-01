Taveuni thankful for strong fan base

The Taveuni Men's side after their 10-6 victory over Cakaudrove.

The Taveuni rugby side is taking each game at a time, as they work towards stamping their mark in the Vanua Championship.

Taveuni started their campaign with a 10-6 win over Cakaudrove on Saturday in their Skipper Cup qualifier, setting the momentum for the 2026 season.

Captain Samuela Kamikamica says the strong turnout from their fans on Saturday played a huge role in the win.

Taveuni will host Bua at the Wairiki Grounds, and Kamikamica hopes their fans will once again come out in numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys were fired up when we saw all our fans and supporters come out in numbers and cheer for the team. The boys were really motivated to see them, so thank you to the fans for your support.”

They know what to expect from Bua, and Kamikamica is adamant they have what it takes to stand up against the visitors.