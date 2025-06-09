Young Kulas set sights on World Cup qualification

As the Young Kulas prepare to travel to Tahiti later this month for the OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship, the team is focused on reaching the finals and securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Two weeks into their preparations, the coaching staff is satisfied with the team’s progress in building cohesion and tactical readiness.

Fiji has been drawn into a competitive Group B alongside Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands, both of whom have demonstrated strong performances in previous regional tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the tough competition, the Young Kulas remain confident in their capabilities.

“We have a strong group, you know Tonga, Samoa and Cook Island, and we will have to take it one game at a time. We’re going in with a good strategy, the goal is to progress to the semi-finals as the group winner, and then going into the finals means that we qualify for the world cup.”

The OFC Women’s Under-19 Championship, scheduled to begin on 21 September in Papeete, Tahiti, serves as the Oceania region’s qualifying tournament for the World Cup.

The Young Kulas will depart for Tahiti on 16 September.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.