Winner of 21km Spartan Race in awe of terrain

Dylan Pardy, winner of the 21km male elite beast race

Spartan Fiji bore witness to an extraordinary display of grit and determination as Dylan Pardy emerged victorious in the challenging 21km male elite beast race.

The elite beast race kicked off at the crack of dawn, with Pardy and other competitors taking on the demanding obstacle course with unwavering determination.

Starting at 6 am, Pardy says he navigated through treacherous terrains, conquered formidable obstacles, and sprinted towards the finish line, securing the top spot with a stellar performance.

Pardy, who has previously competed in Spartan races across the globe, says he rates Spartan Fiji highly.

“This is very good. Great course, great area, great locals, people are lovely it’s just fantastic.”

He says that the Fiji Spartan next year is a must again for him.



Republic of Fiji Military Forces officer Charles Connor

Notably, Republic of Fiji Military Forces officer Charles Connor, a fellow contender in the 21km elite race, says the Spartan Race is quite similar to military training.

Connor says he enjoyed the course as it brought a new level of difficulty.

“This is the first ever longer obstacle course that I have ever been to, one of the toughest to I could say its challenging.”

Spartan enters its final day tomorrow as athletes and spectators alike await the culmination of this exhilarating event at the Sabeto horse racetrack.