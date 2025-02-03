Teen weightlifters set for international stage

Taniela Rainibogi [File Photo]

Despite featuring many young athletes, Pacific Games gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi believes Weightlifting Fiji has the talent to succeed in major international tournaments.

He says these mostly teenage athletes have consistently proven their ability to compete at the highest levels.

Rainibogi says they have seen improvements recently and is confident for events like the Pacific Mini Games.

“I’m so proud of these young athletes, some of the athletes are 14, 15, 16-years-old. We are happy with their performance, especially as the older athletes. They are coming up to that high standard, not only in Oceania and the Pacific, they are also reaching the Commonwealth standard.”

He acknowledges the work of Coach Henry Elder in developing athletes like 14-year-old Mereia Turaganivalu and 15-year-old Nemaiah Elder.

Rainibogi believes the future of Weightlifting Fiji is secure.