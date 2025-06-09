Rainibogi qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Taniela Rainibogi [Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Pacific Games champion, Taniela Rainibogi, has earned direct qualification to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, next year.

He booked his ticket to Scotland yesterday after winning gold in the men’s 110kg category at the Commonwealth Championships in India.

The Cakaudrove man dominated the field, snatching 165kg and blasting through a 200kg clean and jerk for a massive 365kg total—securing a well-deserved victory.

Miriama Taletawa [Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Weightlifting Fiji’s rising star, Miriama Taletawa, also stood on the medals podium in the junior division.

She smashed her personal best with a 91kg snatch followed by a 112kg clean and jerk, finishing with an impressive 203kg total tow in bronze.

