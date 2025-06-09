From a chance encounter to the Commonwealth stage

Apakuki Wakanibua standing with coach Henry Elder.

A ninth-place finish in the men’s 65kg weightlifting final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games was more than just a result for Team Fiji’s Apakuki Wakanibua—it was the culmination of a journey built on resilience, sacrifice and faith.

The 24-year-old from Wainimala, Naitasiri, earned his place among the Commonwealth’s best after navigating a demanding qualification pathway, beginning with a qualifying event in India last year before securing his spot through the International Cup in Samoa.

While the competition in Glasgow marked his Commonwealth Games debut, Wakanibua’s path to the international platform began long before that, when national coach Henry Elder recognised his potential in the gym and encouraged him to take up the sport.

“I’m so lucky that I met Coach Henry because he’s been a really good coach and he’s like a father to me. He’s been training me physically and especially spiritually. That’s why I’m really thankful to have him as part of my journey.”

Article continues after advertisement

That guidance became the foundation of Wakanibua’s rise through the ranks, transforming raw potential into a Commonwealth Games athlete.

Although he finished ninth overall, Wakanibua leaves Glasgow with far more than a placing.

His debut is the reward for years of hard work and unwavering belief, and a reminder that every journey to the international stage starts with someone willing to see potential where others may not.