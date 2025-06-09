Food safety risks grow

[Photo: File]

Concerns over food safety, pricing discrepancies and misleading product information continue to drive consumer complaints, with the food and drink sector recording one of the highest numbers of cases this year.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that they have received 234 complaints related to food and beverage products this year.

She says consumers have raised concerns over expired or contaminated products being available on shelves, as well as issues where product information does not match what is advertised.

“We are seeing concerns about food quality and safety, expired or contaminated food that continues to be on shelves, misleading product information and pricing issues.”

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Shandil states that they continue to carry out market surveillance to identify unfair trading practices and ensure businesses comply with consumer protection requirements.

The Council is urging businesses to strengthen their practices and ensure consumers receive accurate information before making purchases.

Shandil says consumers also have a role to play by checking product labels, expiry dates and prices before buying goods.

Complaints received by the Council help identify wider market issues and guide awareness campaigns aimed at protecting consumers.