Volcanic ash disrupts Fiji Airways flights

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Airways has cancelled a number of regional and domestic flights today due to volcanic ash from Vanuatu affecting airspace and airport operations.

In a travel alert posted on its website, the airline says the ash cloud from the ongoing eruption of the Manaro Voui volcano on Ambae Island has disrupted operations in both Vanuatu and Fiji.

Regional services between Nadi and Port Vila, and Suva and Funafuti have been cancelled.

Several domestic flights between Nadi, Suva, Labasa, Savusavu, Taveuni and Cicia have also been cancelled.

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Fiji Airways says its teams are contacting all affected passengers directly and alternative travel arrangements will be provided where available.

Passengers are being urged to regularly check the status of their flights through the Fiji Airways website for the latest updates.

The airline says it is continuing to monitor the volcanic ash situation and will adjust its operations as required, adding that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

The Vanuatu Geological Hazards Department continues to maintain Alert Level 3 for the Manaro Voui volcano, which remains in an ongoing state of eruption.