Fiji coaches set for OFC A licence course

Labasa FC coach,Alvin Chand.[Source:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Six Fiji football coaches will join their counterparts from across Oceania when the OFC A Licence Coaching Course gets underway tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Representing Fiji are Annabel Rao, Labasa head coach Alvin Chand, Fiji FA Head of Development West Dhirend Chand, Seaqaqa head coach Mohammed Imran, Labasa Women’s coach Roneel Ram and former Ba coach Shalen Lal.

They will be joined by coaches from the Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Tahiti.

According to Fiji FA, the prestigious week-long programme will bring together 14 candidates from six Oceania member associations, providing coaches with the opportunity to further develop their technical, tactical and leadership skills under the guidance of experienced OFC coach educators.

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Leading the course is OFC Lead Educator Andy Hedge, assisted by educators Sean Douglas and Marika Rodu. The education team is supported by Tracy Cunnington and Sarah Foune in operations, while Benoit Milin and Patrick Kaniki will serve as translators.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says hosting the course reflects Fiji Football’s commitment to coach education and developing the next generation of elite coaches.

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“The OFC A Licence is a significant milestone in the coaching pathway, and we are proud to host this important programme in Fiji”.

It provides our local coaches with the opportunity to learn from some of Oceania’s best coach educators while interacting with their counterparts from across the region.

We are confident the knowledge and experience gained during the course will contribute greatly to the continued growth of football in Fiji.”

The OFC A Licence is one of Oceania’s highest coaching qualifications and plays an important role in raising coaching standards and strengthening player development across the region.

The course will run from 29 July to 4 August 2026.