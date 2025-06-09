Ranbir Kapoor opts out of Dhoom 4; YRF to recast for the iconic franchise

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ranbir Kapoor was all set to take the Dhoom franchise forward. The actor was expected to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. However, it appears that the discussions have now fizzled out.

According to reliable sources, Ranbir Kapoor has decided to opt out of the film.

“Dhoom 4 was initially set to be helmed by Ayan Mukerji, but after War 2, Aditya Chopra decided against entrusting the project to the filmmaker. However, Ranbir remained a part of the film and was awaiting clarity from Aditya Chopra,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

After several rounds of discussions, Ranbir decided to part ways with the Dhoom franchise. “Ranbir is no longer doing Dhoom 4.

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He has started meeting writers and directors to explore other subjects.

He was not convinced by the script, which led to this decision and shocked everyone. While Dhoom is one of India’s biggest franchises, for Ranbir, the story has always come before everything else.”

However, trade sources offered a different perspective on the project’s status.

“The script for Dhoom 4 is still being developed. No casting has been decided at this stage,” claimed trade multiple sources.

While trade sources have maintained that no casting decisions have been finalised, other sources insist that Ranbir Kapoor is no longer associated with the project and that YRF will eventually have to look at other casting options once the script is locked.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana on Diwali, followed by Love & War on Republic Day.