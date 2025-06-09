More primary schools cricket planned

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18 teams from eight schools were part of Cricket Fiji’s Suva Zone Primary Schools competition.

Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Anushil Kumar congratulated all participating schools and praised players for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

He says any school that is interested in introducing cricket is welcome to get in touch with them.

Cricket Fiji will send its officers to conduct development sessions and help grow the game in schools.

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More primary school competitions are planned across different zones in the coming months.

Veiuto Primary School continued its dominance by winning the title for the third consecutive year.

The girls’ division produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament as Marist Convent School, competing for the first time, beat Lami Primary School team 1 by two wickets.