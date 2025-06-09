Saratibau and Qiokata lose fights

Aminiasi Saratibau (left) and Elijah Qiokata (right).

Team Fiji boxers Aminiasi Saratibau and Elijah Qiokata lost their fights at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

Qiokata, who competed in the men’s 70kg round of 16, went down to Precious Akai Nettey of Ghana.

The referee stopped the contest after 1 minute in round two.

His cousin, Saratibau, lost to Canadian Joshua Ofori in the men’s 80kg round of 16. The referee also stopped the contest in the second round.

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Fiji men’s 3×3 basketball lost to Singapore 21-7 and Kenya 22-9.

Swimmers David Young, Hansel McCaig and Reuben Taylor competed in the men’s 100 metres freestyle heats.

Young finished 26th overall with a time of 50.84 seconds, McCaig clocked 52.47 and ranked 39th while Taylor posted 53.29 for a 46th ranking.

Kelera Mudunasoko was 19th after clocking 33.63 in the 50m breaststroke.

Bowler Rajnesh Prasad lost to Ross Owen from Wales in the men’s singles.

Fiji women’s pairs, Losalini Tukai and Litia Tikoisuva, went down to Canada in their match as well.

Team Fiji hurdler, Errol Qaqa, was seventh in the men’s 110m hurdles. Heleina Young did not advance further in the competition after a fourth place in the women’s 100meters heat.

Adi Ceva Lutumailagi was sixth in the women’s 800m while Glandness Simpson was disqualified and Yeshnil Karan did not compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase: