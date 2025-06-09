Communities urged to lead drug fight

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

The fight against drugs cannot be left to law enforcement alone, with communities, families and traditional leaders being urged to take greater responsibility in protecting young people from the growing threat of illicit drugs.

Labasa Special Administrator Paul Jaduram says methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs continue to threaten public health, public safety and social stability, making community involvement more important than ever.

He made the call while officiating at the Island Night of the 15th FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa as tackling drug abuse requires a united effort from every sector of society, with communities playing a vital role in keeping neighbourhoods safe.

“Public security cannot rest on the Fiji Police Force alone. It requires an active partnership between law enforcement, local government, traditional chiefs, faith institutions and every one of us as families. To our young people, I say reject drugs, choose education, sports and leadership.”

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Jaduram also encouraged parents and community leaders in Vanua Levu to have open conversations with young people, guide them with care and stand firmly against those involved in the drug trade.

He says the FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is more than a celebration of culture and entertainment, describing it as an important platform to promote awareness, strengthen community partnerships and encourage collective action against crime and drugs.

Jaduram adds that through initiatives such as the carnival, Labasa continues to foster safer communities while empowering young people to make positive choices for the future.

The 2026 FMF Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival is currently underway at Subrail park, Labasa and will conclude this Saturday under the theme “Duavata for Everyone’s Safety and the Fight Against Drugs.”