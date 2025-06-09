[Source: Reuters]

Five Bosnian climbers died on Russia’s ​Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, after being caught in a violent storm.

The bodies of three people have not yet been evacuated due to bad weather, RIA Novosti ​reported citing Russian authorities.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has said rescuers evacuated ​the bodies of two dead climbers who were ⁠located on the mountain at an altitude of 5,350 ​metres (17,550 feet), after first saving two other climbers who were evacuated ​from the mountain and taken for medical care.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said rescuers had recovered the ​bodies of three more deceased climbers but that they ​have not yet been evacuated due to bad weather, RIA Novosti reported.

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Though ‌the ⁠Russian authorities did not specify their nationality, the regional law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti the climbers who died on Elbrus came from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mount Elbrus, which rises ​to 5,642 metres ​just north ⁠of the border with Georgia, is infamous for sudden changes in weather and climbing conditions.

Bosnian ​media reported the seven members of the climbing ​expedition ⁠were residents of the central town of Zenica and included a married couple and a female doctor who worked at the local ⁠hospital.

Russian ​media reported that adverse weather conditions ​including strong winds had complicated the search and recovery operations.