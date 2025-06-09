Venice Biennale to challenge EU funding cut

[Source: Reuters]

The Venice Biennale said it would challenge a European Union decision to withdraw a €2 million ($2.3 million) grant in response to the return ​of Russia to its 2026 edition.

The event — one of the world’s top ‌cultural events featuring international exhibitions in art, architecture, cinema, dance, music and theatre — has been at the centre of a political and media storm since March, when organisers announced that Russia would ​be allowed to reopen its pavilion in Venice for the first time ​since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Italian government sharply criticised ⁠the move, while the European Commission warned it would suspend or terminate funding ​worth €2 million if the Russian pavilion returned.

The Biennale’s organisers said on Tuesday the decision ​by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA) had long been anticipated and that they would “assert our rights in all competent authorities” to contest the move.

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The European Commission confirmed earlier on Tuesday ​that it had decided to revoke the funding following legal advice and a ​recommendation from Brussels.

“Cultural events financed with European taxpayers’ money should safeguard democratic values and promote dialogue, ‌diversity ⁠and freedom of expression, values that are not respected in present-day Russia,” said Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, according to Italian media.

The Biennale rejected the links, noting that the grant co-financed projects run by its cinema department which “have nothing to do with Russia’s ​participation”.

“The measure has ​no significant impact ⁠on the budget, accounts or planned and ongoing activities of La Biennale di Venezia, which remain confirmed,” it added.

Biennale President Pietrangelo ​Buttafuoco defended the decision not to block Russia’s return, describing ​the festival ⁠as “a space of coexistence for the whole planet” without censorship.

Even so, when the exhibition opened in May, visitors were allowed inside the Russian pavilion only during four days of press ⁠previews. ​

For the remainder of the six-month event, access ​to the building is restricted, with visitors viewing video projections on its exterior walls while live music filters ​out from the windows.