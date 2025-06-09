Pay discrepancy to be improved for Corrections officers

[Photo: FILE]

Corrections officers will soon be paid based on their rank rather than their job descriptions, a move the Government says will fix long-standing salary disparities that left veteran officers earning less than recruits.Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice

Siromi Turaga says the new pay structure, set for implementation in the new financial year, aims to properly recognize officers’ experience and years of service following a recent job evaluation exercise.

The Justice Minister notes that correctional officers missed out on salary regularizations previously granted to the military and police force, creating deep inequities within the Fiji Corrections Service.

“When we started three years ago, they were paid according to their job description. So what actually transpired is this: someone who has been there for 20 years gets less than someone who just comes in after two years because of the job description he holds.”

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Turaga says shifting back to rank-based pay restores fairness by honoring service record over job title.

The Minister notes the pay discrepancy from before was corrected by the previous corrections commissioner, with officers being paid according to their rank following a job evaluation, adding that rank reflects an officer’s experience within the organisation.

Acting Corrections Commissioner Auta Moceisuva welcomed the funding boost.

“We have been allocated $64.7m, an increase from the past year, and this is going to sustain our operations”

Additionally, the Minister confirmed an increased budget allocation for the Fiji Corrections Service, noting that while the Government is satisfied with the current funding, it continues to seek further support from development partners.